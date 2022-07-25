DOERUN, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for Becca's Table located at 215 West Broad Street in Doerun, Georgia.
Becca's Table is owned by Rebecca Furney and is a southern restaurant that offers breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday, breakfast on Saturday, dinner Thursday through Saturday, and a hot bar on Sunday. Their hours are 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, Thursday through Saturday from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
You can reach Becca's Table by calling 229-288-8179 or visit their Facebook page listed as Becca's Table.
Shown center cutting ribbon is owner Rebecca Furney along with family, community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
