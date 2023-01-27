MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for Birch & Pine Real Estate Group Inc. located at 129 First St. S.E. in Downtown Moultrie.
Birch & Pine Real Estate Group Inc. is owned by Tori Fuller Murray (broker) and Shellie Weeks (associate broker). Their mission statement is to offer a boutique buying and selling experience rooted in community. They can help you with any of your real estate needs: commercial, residential and land.
Their hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. or by appointment. You can reach Birch & Pine Real Estate Group by calling 229-985-4663 plus follow them on Facebook & Instagram listed as @birchandpinerealestate.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are co-owners Tori Fuller Murray and Shellie Weeks, staff, family, community partners, plus Chamber Board of Directors and Ambassadors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.