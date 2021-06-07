MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for Boswell Oil located at 911 N. Main St. in Moultrie.
The company is based out of Athens, Georgia, and is owned by Robert Boswell, Robert Boswell IV, Chad Tuten, Tracy Pittman, and Hugh Thomson. Boswell Oil is a Chevron and VP Racing products bulk fuel and oil distributor. The Moultrie location is managed by Tommy Sanderson, a Moultrie native. The area manager is Paul Powell. The Boswell Oil sales representative for this area is Luke Powell and he can be reached at 678-283-1368.
Their hours are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. You can reach the Moultrie location by calling 229-985-2092 or visit their website listed as www.boswelloil.com.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is Paul Powell, Albany & Moultrie locations manager, as well as Bob Boswell, owner; Tommy Sanderson, Moultrie location warehouse manager; Luke Powell, Albany & Moultrie outside sales; Robert Boswell, vice president; and Jimmy Daniel, tanker driver; community friends and partners; and Chamber Board of Directors, Ambassadors, and staff.
