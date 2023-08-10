CamAlly's Taco Express

The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for CamAlly’s Taco Express, located at 1885 Tallokas Road, Colquitt County. CamAlly’s offers their customers a Mexican cuisine. Their hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can reach them by visiting their Facebook page or giving them a call at 229-619-9818. Shown center cutting the ribbon are owners, Gilberto and Patricia Gonzalez, along with friends, family, employees, Chamber Board of Directors, Chamber Ambassador, and community members.

 Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce

