MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Charles Lawncare located in Colquitt County.
Charles Lawncare is owned by Armando and Delia Charles and is a lawn care business that offers landscaping, installation of sod, pressure washing, as well as the sale of firewood.
Their hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.
You can reach Charles Lawncare by calling 229-589-0115 or visit their Facebook page listed as Charles Lawncare.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are owners Armando and Delia Charles, family, staff, community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.