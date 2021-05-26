MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for Conger LP Gas Inc. located at 3117 Veterans Parkway S. in Moultrie, Georgia.
Conger LP Gas Inc. serves more than 7,000 residential and commercial customers out of four regional offices in 30 counties across South Georgia. Conger LP Gas Inc. is locally owned and operated with the Moultrie location being managed by Moultrie native Dewaye Bruce.
Their hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
You can reach Conger LP Gas Inc. by calling 229-985-6942 or visit their website listed as www.congerlpgas.com.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is Dan Richardson, president and CEO of Conger LP Gas Inc. To his left is Dewayne Bruce, branch nanager of the Moultrie location. With them are Conger LP Gas Inc. staff, community friends and partners, as well as chamber board members, Ambassadors, and staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.