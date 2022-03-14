MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for Deeply Rooted Tree Service LLC located in Colquitt County, Georgia.
The business is owned by Caleb and Haley Davis. It is a full service, licensed, and insured tree service specializing in tree removal, tree trimming, and stump removal.
You can reach Deeply Rooted Tree Service LLC by calling 229-456-5542 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. You can also visit their Facebook page listed as Deeply Rooted Tree Service LLC.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are owners Caleb and Haley Davis, family, community friends, and Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
