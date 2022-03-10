MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening/new member ribbon cutting for Edward Jones - Will Southwell located at 20 North Main Street in downtown Moultrie, Georgia.
Edward Jones is a financial services firm focused solely on individual investors and small business owners. You can reach Edward Jones - Will Southwell at 229-985-5900 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is financial advisor Will Southwell with his family, Edward Jones employees, community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
