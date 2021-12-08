MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Edward Jones-Robin Redding, Financial Advisor located at 717 South Main in Moultrie, Georgia.
Robin Redding was recruited to Edward Jones by the late Chip Stapleton who opened this office in the 1980s and left a strong legacy in this community and beyond, according to the Chamber of Commerce. Redding is a financial advisor who helps successful families become confident in their future by helping them implement solid financial strategies. She seeks to understand what is most important to clients, then uses an established process to build personalized strategies to help them reach their goals, and partners with them throughout life to help keep them on track.
Edward Jones is an investment firm that prides itself in taking a personal approach to deliver financial services and products. Their business hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. To reach Redding or her Branch Office Administrator Tara Hunt, please call 229-985-4051 or visit their website at www.edwardjones.com/robin-redding.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is financial advisor Robin Redding, along with family, Edward Jones staff, community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
