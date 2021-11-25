MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Edward Jones-R.J. Taylor, located at 717 S. Main St. in Moultrie, Georgia.
R.J. Taylor is a financial advisor and a Moultrie native with seven years prior experience with Edward Jones in the Atlanta area. Edward Jones is an investment firm that prides itself in taking a personal approach to deliver financial services and products.
Business hours for Taylor’s office are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
For further information you can call 229-985-4051.
Pictured center cutting the ribbon is R.J. Taylor, financial advisor, flanked by his family, Edward Jones employees, community friends and Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.