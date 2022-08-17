MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for Elliano's Coffee located at 2803 S. Main St. in Moultrie, Georgia.
Elliano's Coffee is owned by Larry Hutchison, Sue Hutchison, Ryan Hutchison, and Rachel Hutchison. The business is a double drive thru coffee shop serving Italian quality coffee at America's pace. They serve breakfast sandwiches and pastries; they also serve light lunch items as well as snacks.
Their hours are Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. You can reach Elliano's Coffee by calling 229-217-0579. You can also visit their Facebook page listed as Elliano's Coffee Moultrie.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are co-owners Ryan and Rachel Hutchison along with their family, Elliano's Coffee employees, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.