MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for Hoover Land Innovations LLC, located in Barney, Georgia, serving southwest Georgia and north Florida.
The business is owned by Ben and Josh Hoover and is a forestry mulching business that also offers debris cleanup, bush hogging, light land clearing, and tractor work. Their hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
You can reach Hoover Land Innovations by calling 229-456-2117. You can also visit their Facebook page listed as Hoover Land Innovations LLC.
Shown center is Josh Hoover, co-owner, along with community friends and Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
