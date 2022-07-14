MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for Invision Technologies located in Albany, Georgia, and serving the South Georgia area.
The company is owned by Jay Carpenter and Jay Pollock. Christie Burger is the residential and small business account manager who serves Colquitt County.
The business is a low voltage integrator that offers services such as infrastructure, security systems, fire systems, new telephone systems, as well as IT management.
Their hours are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. You can reach Invision Technologies by calling 229-446-2004 or visit their website at www.invtech.com.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is Christie Burger, residential and small business account manager, along with Invision Technologies colleagues, community friends and Chamber Ambassadors.
