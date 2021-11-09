MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for J & M Concrete, located in Colquitt County.
J & M Concrete is a concrete business that offers construction, slabs, steps, foundations, driveways, sidewalks, and other concrete services. The business is owned by Jesus Lazaro.
Their hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.
For more information you can reach J & M Concrete by calling 229-589-2730. You can also visit their Facebook page listed as J & M Concrete.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is owner Jesus Lazaro, joined by his family and employees, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
