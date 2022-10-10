MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for Jay Strickland Insurance located at 2208 First Ave. S.E. in Moultrie, Georgia.
Jay Strickland Insurance is owned by Moultrie native Jay Strickland and is an insurance agency that offers auto, home, and dwelling insurance. Maribel Alvarado is the manager/agent and has 18 years experience in the insurance industry.
Their hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. You can reach Jay Strickland Insurance by calling 229-529-1005 or after hours 229-921-0411.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are Maribel Alvarado, manager/agent; owner Jay Strickland; and family, community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.