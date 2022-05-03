MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for Kinetic Engraving located in Colquitt County, Georgia.
Kinetic Engraving is owned by Megan Warburg and Michael Duncan. The business is a laser engraving business that also offers Cerakote services.
Their hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
You can reach Kinetic Engraving by calling 229-891-1574 or visit their Facebook page listed as Kinetic Engraving.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is co-owner Megan Warburg with her family, community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.