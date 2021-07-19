Matthew Carter, DMD

Shown center cutting the ribbon is the practice owner, Matthew Carter, DMD, with his family, staff, community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.

 Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Matthew Carter, DMD, located at 3 Longleaf Office Park in Moultrie, Georgia.  

Matthew Carter, DMD, is a general dentistry practice.  Their hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. with the office closing each day from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.  You can reach the office by calling 229-985-7290.

Shown center cutting the ribbon is the practice owner, Matthew Carter, DMD, along with his family, staff, community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you