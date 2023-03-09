The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a Grand Opening New Member Ribbon Cutting for Max Torque Garage located at 1201 First St. N.E. in Moultrie. Max Torque Garage is locally owned by Jarret Tuning. This automotive repair shop offers the services of diagnostics, brake repair, suspension, performance upgrades, tune-ups, engine repair, plus transmission and engine replacement. You can reach Max Torque Garage by calling (229) 429-8765 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday – Friday. Also, follow them on Facebook at Max Torque Garage. Shown center cutting the ribbon is owner Jarret Tuning along with his family, Max Torque Garage staff, Chamber Board of Directors, and Ambassadors.