MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for Morales Brothers Pinestraw Inc. located in Colquitt County.
Morales Brothers Pinestraw Inc. is owned by Miguel Morales and Paulino Morales and is a business that leases land to bale pinestraw that is sold commercially or to individuals. You can reach Morales Brothers Pinestraw Inc. by calling 229-456-3102 or visit their Facebook page listed as Morales Brothers Pinestraw Inc.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is owner Miguel Morales with his family, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
