The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for Morris Take 6 Construction LLC, located at 1928 S. Main St. in Moultrie. Morris Take 6 Construction LLC is owned by Jason Morris and is a residential general contractor. Their hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. You can reach Morris Take 6 Construction LLC by calling 229-668-8253 or visit their Facebook page listed as Morris Take 6 Construction LLC. Shown center cutting the ribbon is owner Jason Morris, along with his family, community friends and Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
