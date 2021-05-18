MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Moultrie Heating and Cooling located in Colquitt County.
Moultrie Heating and Cooling is owned by Billy Halwegar and is an HVAC business that sells, installs, and services heating and cooling systems. They also offer duct cleaning.
Their hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. They also offer after-hours services with an appointment.
You can reach Moultrie Heating and Cooling by calling 229-454-3871.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is owner Billy Halweger, along with his family, Moultrie Heating and Cooling staff, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
