MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for the Packer Touchdown Club located in Colquitt County, Georgia.
The Packer Touchdown Club is a club that provides financial support for the Colquitt County football program.
Ricky Griffin is currently serving as president, David “Bull” Durham as vice president, Jim Matney as secretary, and Tony DeRosso as treasurer.
The club will begin its annual membership drive in July.
For further information concerning membership, you can call 229-456-1180. You can also visit their website listed as www.colquittcountypackerfootball.com or their Facebook page listed as Packer Touchdown Football.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is Packer Touchdown Club President: Ricky Griffin alongside community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
