MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for Posh Kingdom GA Clothing and Accessories, located at 614 Georgia Highway 133 South in Moultrie, Georgia.
Posh Kingdom GA Clothing and Accessories is owned by Laronda Black and is a clothing and accessory boutique that specializes in the latest fashion trends in clothing and accessories.
You can reach Posh Kingdom GA Clothing and Accessories by calling 786-812-6145 or visit their Facebook page listed as Posh Kingdom GA Clothing and Accessories or their Instagram page at Posh Kingdom GA Clothing and Accessories.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is owner Laronda Black with her family, community friends and chamber Ambassadors and staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.