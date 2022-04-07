MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for Pruitt Hospice based out of Valdosta, Georgia.
Pruitt Hospice - Valdosta is a company that provides palliative and hospice care for comfort to patients so that their days may be spent with dignity and quality surrounded by their loved ones. They serve adult patients at home or in assisted living facilities as well as skilled nursing facilities. Their services cover 11 counties in South Georgia inclusive of Colquitt County.
Lynda Tompkins, a Moultrie resident, is the community relations representative for the Colquitt County area. You can reach Pruitt Hospice - Valdosta by calling 229-873-0882 or 770-377-8327.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is Lynda Tompkins, community relations representative, along with Pruitt staff, community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
