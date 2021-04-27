MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for Purple Dots Frozen Yogurt located at 101-B Talmadge Drive in Moultrie, Georgia.
Purple Dots Frozen Yogurt is owned by Willie Turner and is a frozen yogurt shop that offers 12 different flavors of yogurt, various toppings, soft drinks, and bottled water. Their hours are Monday through Thursday from noon until 8 p.m., Friday through Saturday from noon until 9 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m.
You can reach Purple Dots Frozen Yogurt by calling 229-499-1248 or visit their website listed as www.purpledots.us.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is owner Willy Turner, flanked by Purple Dots Frozen Yogurt staff, community friends and chamber Ambassadors and staff.
