Rent-A-Husband

Shown cutting the ribbon is owner Bo Yarbrough, along with his family, community friends and Chamber Ambassadors.

 Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for Rent-A-Husband - Handyman Services LLC located in Dougherty County, Georgia. 

The company serves South Georgia inclusive of Colquitt County and is owned by Bo Yarbrough. 

The business offers everything from changing a light bulb to small construction products and remodeling. Their hours are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.  

You can reach Rent-A- Husband - Handyman Services LLC by calling 229-921-3975.  You can also visit their Facebook page listed as Rent-A-Husband Handyman Services.

