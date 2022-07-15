MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for Rent-A-Husband - Handyman Services LLC located in Dougherty County, Georgia.
The company serves South Georgia inclusive of Colquitt County and is owned by Bo Yarbrough.
The business offers everything from changing a light bulb to small construction products and remodeling. Their hours are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.
You can reach Rent-A- Husband - Handyman Services LLC by calling 229-921-3975. You can also visit their Facebook page listed as Rent-A-Husband Handyman Services.
Shown cutting the ribbon is owner Bo Yarbrough, along with his family, community friends and Chamber Ambassadors.
