The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for Society Branding Design & Management located at 127-A Rowland Drive inside of Red Clay Graphics Studio. Society Branding Design & Management is owned by Erin Ricks and is a business that offers graphic design services for print and web to include logo, branding packages, and product design. They also offer landing page and web design plus monthly design retaining packages. Their hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. You can reach Society Branding Design & Management by calling 229-985-1500. Visit their website plus follow them in Facebook and Instagram, all listed as societybranding.co. Shown center cutting the ribbon is owner Erin Ricks, with husband Caleb Ricks and family, community partners, plus Chamber Board of Directors and Ambassadors.