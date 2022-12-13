NORMAN PARK, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for Southern Show Supply located in Norman Park, Georgia. The business is owned by Jason, Kimberly, and Brock Weaver and is the southeastern representative for Sullivan Supply based out of Dunlap, Iowa. The company offers all types of livestock show supplies. Their hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. You can reach Southern Show Supply by calling 229-873-8954. You can also visit their Facebook page listed as Southern Show Supply. Shown center cutting the ribbon are owners Jason, Kimberly, and Brock Weaver, Southern Show Supply staff, family, plus Chamber Ambassadors and directors.
Chamber welcomes Southern Show Supply
