MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for Sunset Tire & Automotive, located at 2431 S. Main St. in Moultrie, Georgia.
Sunset Tire & Automotive is owned by Bo Williams and Zac Goodno. The store is managed by David Mays and is a locally owned and operated tire and automotive store that offers auto parts, truck accessories, auto service and repair.
You can reach Sunset Tire & Automotive by calling 229-891-3366 or visit their Facebook page listed as Sunset Tire and Automotive Service.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is co-owner Bo Williams, along with community friends, Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
