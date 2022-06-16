The Peacock Venue

Shown center cutting the ribbon is owner Delfino Rodriquez with his family, community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.

 Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce

NORMAN PARK, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for The Peacock Venue located at 1369 Cool Springs Road in Norman Park, Georgia.  

The Peacock Venue is owned by Delfino Rodriguez and is an event center. They rent their facilities to the public for weddings, parties, showers, meetings, reunions, and quinceañeras

For further information, you can call 229-232-2184 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. You can also visit their Facebook page listed as The Peacock Venue.

