MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Tillery Septic Service LLC located in Colquitt County.
The business is owned by Joey Tillery and is a septic tank company that has been in business for over 30 years. They offer installation and repair of septic systems as well as pump outs.
Their hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. You can reach Tillery Septic Service LLC at 229-891-8614.
Shown center cutting ribbon is owner Joey Tillery along with family, community friends and Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
