MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for U.S. Army Recruiting Office - Tifton, located at 458 Virginia Avenue in Tifton, Georgia.
U.S. Army Recruiting Office - Tifton recruits America’s finest young men and women to serve in the U.S. Army.
Their hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. You can reach their office by calling 229-382-8838 or visit their website at www.goarmy.com.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are Staff Sgt. Christopher I. Maughon and fellow Army officers, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
