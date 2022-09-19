MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for Valamike Products located at 1720 Tallokas St. in Moultrie, Georgia.
The business is owned by Joan Gibson and is a business that trains individuals in food safety, preparing them for the ServSafe exam.
To reach Valamike Products you can call 229-873-4317 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is owner/instructor Joan Gibson with her family and community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
