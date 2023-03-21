TIFTON — Gina Chambers, Surgical Technology Program chair at Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC), was appointed to serve a two-year term on the board of the Georgia State Assembly of Association of Surgical Technologists (GASA). As a component of her service, she will also represent GASA as a delegate at the National Association of Surgical Technologists conference in Chicago in May 2023.
GASA is the professional organization for surgical technologists practicing in the state of Georgia. GASA is an official state assembly organized under the leadership of the Association of Surgical Technologists. Their mission is to provide surgical technologists the opportunity to grow through continuing education, legislation, and marketing.
Chambers became a GASA member in 2014, when she was a surgical technology student at SRTC. She earned her diploma in surgical technology in 2014 and her associate degree in Surgical technology in 2017, both at SRTC. She has worked in the field at Tift Regional Medical Center since 2014. In 2020, she returned to SRTC as a surgical technology instructor, and in 2022, she became the program’s chair.
As program chair, Chambers provides leadership for quality instruction, develops and revises curricula, prepares the annual budgets, and advocates for program resources, among other duties.
She is responsible for the overall outcome of the program, providing classroom and lab instruction, oversight for clinical activities and internships/externships. Chambers also acts as a program liaison for the college, the local community, and local business and industry partners.
“I am honored that I have been chosen,” said Chambers. “By advocating for programs like ours here at SRTC, I will be able to shine a spotlight on the importance of qualified surgical technologists, which will ultimately improve care for surgical patients.” In addition to her GASA membership, Chambers is a member of the National Board of Surgical Technologists and Surgical Assistants and serves as an SRTC Student Government Advisor.
