MOULTRIE, Ga. — John Benning Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution is planning an event to commemorate Flag Day at 10 a.m. Monday, June 14.
Guest speaker will be Saxby Chambliss, former United States senator from Georgia. Chambliss will dedicate a newly installed flag pole at Main Street Park on South Main Street. The new flag pole is a collaboration between DAR and Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority.
Following the dedication, John Benning Chapter DAR will conduct a US flag retirement ceremony where worn flags are retired in a dignified manner. Those in attendance will be invited to participate by placing properly prepared pieces of flags into the firepit.
“The ceremony is a meaningful, moving experience in which the community will want to participate,” the DAR chapter said in a press release.
