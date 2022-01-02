MOULTRIE, Ga. — The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the level of risk for severe weather today throughout Southwest Georgia, Northwest Florida and Southern Alabama.
The risk is now considered slight — the second level of the five-tier scale. It had formerly been marginal, the lowest level.
The main threats will be isolated damaging wind gusts, large hail, and a few tornadoes, the NWS said.
“A cold front is expected to move across the tri-state region today and tonight,” according to the release, which came out about 8:15 a.m. “Associated with the front, a line of strong to severe thunderstorms is expected to accompany the front. Conditions will become more conducive for severe storms throughout the day with daytime heating. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be the main threats, however, large hail will also be possible.”
A graphic that accompanied the press release estimated that Colquitt County would begin to feel the effects between 3 and 9 p.m. today.
