Moultrie, GA (31768)

Today

Windy...thunderstorms likely, some strong early will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy...thunderstorms likely, some strong early will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.