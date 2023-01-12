MOULTRIE, Ga. — National Weather Service forecasters have upgraded their concerns about thunderstorms that are expected in Colquitt County’s area this afternoon and evening.
An email from the NWS Tallahassee office this morning said both the slight risk and marginal risk areas across Southwest Georgia and Southeast Alabama have expanded eastward and southward from what was reported Wednesday.
Colquitt County was formerly in the marginal risk category (Level 1 of 5) but was upgraded this morning into the slight risk area (Level 2 of 5).
A wind advisory has been posted for the western part of the region; those areas may experience gusts near 40 miles per hour ahead of the line of thunderstorms this afternoon, the NWS said. While Colquitt County is not included in that advisory, damaging wind gusts are still expected to be the main threat from the storm.
There is also a small chance of a tornado and/or hail.
