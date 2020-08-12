MOULTRIE, Ga. – Chancy Drugs recently presented Colquitt Regional Medical Center with a $20,000 donation.
The contribution, which was made through the pharmacy company's participation in the 2019 Georgia Heart Tax Credit program, will help fund the purchase of capital equipment for Colquitt Regional’s new radiation oncology center. The donation will also help cover the cost of uncompensated patient care, as well as the hospital’s plans for a new education and training center for clinical and medical staff.
“Chancy Drugs’ investment in Colquitt Regional is a testament to our company’s support of the hospital’s mission,” said Hugh Chancy, co-owner of Chancy Drugs. “We're very grateful for the care Colquitt Regional provides. We're especially grateful for how they've risen to the challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our hope is that our donation through the 2019 Georgia Heart program will help Colquitt Regional continue to fund essential healthcare-related expenses and projects, even in the midst of the pandemic."
The Georgia Rural Hospital Tax Credit Program was passed in 2016 as a result of rural hospital closures since 2008. The Georgia General Assembly passed this law to assist rural hospitals in their growth and expand healthcare services during economic hardship.
“The Georgia Heart Tax Credit program has been very beneficial for Colquitt Regional,” said Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney. “We are grateful to each individual and business who has contributed to our hospital through this program. These donations allow us to continue growing and providing the latest in healthcare for our community members.”
Chancy Drugs was one of 227 Georgia taxpayers in 2019 to redirect their Georgia income tax liability to help support Colquitt Regional. There were a total of 141 Colquitt Regional employees who allocated their state tax dollars to the hospital, which totaled $1.2 million given by employees alone.
Additional businesses and individuals contributed a total of $2.1 million, with 41 percent of the individuals residing outside of Colquitt County.
“Chancy Drugs was founded over 50 years ago on a genuine commitment to invest in the health of patients and the communities we serve,” said Bert Chancy, co-owner of Chancy Drugs. “That commitment still remains true today. We’re grateful to be able to give back to the community that has supported us since we opened our Chancy Drugs Moultrie store in 2016.”
Colquitt Regional is a 99-bed teaching hospital located in Moultrie, Georgia. With over 90 providers, more than 30 specialties and 1,350 employees, Colquitt Regional is committed to providing exceptional healthcare that exceeds expectations for Colquitt County and the surrounding areas.
