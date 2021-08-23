MOULTRIE, Ga. — All summer long, Baby Heritage and Heritage Kids worked hard to raise money in order to help provide water to a community in Africa in a project called Change for a Change.
From cleaning toilets and watering plants to lemonade stands and more, the children raised $1,575.50 to help build a dam for a farming community that has faced drought and loss in Africa.
After that money was collected, First National Bank of Moultrie matched it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.