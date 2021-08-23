Change for a Change

All summer long, Baby Heritage and Heritage Kids worked hard to raise money in order to help provide water to a community in Africa in a project called Change for a Change. From cleaning toilets and watering plants to lemonade stands and more, the children raised $1,575.50 to help build a dam for a farming community that has faced drought and loss in Africa. After that money was collected, First National Bank of Moultrie matched it.

 Heritage Church

