MOULTRIE, Ga. – The suspect in last week's shooting at Shy Manor Apartments faces a total of six charges so far in the case.

Tony Wilson, 33, of Moultrie, was charged with malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault, felony murder, possession of firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

His arrest was announced on Monday but the exact charges he faces weren't disclosed until Tuesday.

Sinclair Ryles, 53, was shot in the leg Thursday, Nov. 3, at the apartment complex on Northside Drive, the Moultrie Police Department said on Monday. He died later at the hospital.

MPD Lt. David Corona, the lead investigator, told The Observer on Tuesday that the case is ongoing and no further information can be released at the time.

Anyone with further information on this case or any cases involving violent crimes is urged to contact the MPD Criminal Investigations Division at 229-890-5400.

For the anonymous tip line, please contact 229-890-5449.

