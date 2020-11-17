MOULTRIE, Ga. – From an investigation that lasted more than a year, drug investigators from the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested a Moultrie man on multiple drug charges.
Julius Marquis Sesler, 38, was charged on Nov. 12 with trafficking methamphetamine; possession of a firearm while trying to commit crimes; sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs; and possession of arms by a convicted felon.
According to Investigator Channing McDowell, it was on Oct. 3, 2019, that a search warrant was served on Sesler’s Second Street N.W. residence. Even though this search yielded methamphetamines, marijuana, ecstasy pills and a firearm, McDowell said Sesler was not charged at that time due to further investigations.
More than a year later — on Nov. 12, 2020 — warrants were secured for possession of methamphetamine, ecstasy and marijuana, all with intent to distribute, as well as three counts of firearms possession.
McDowell said on the following day, Nov. 13, officers converged at the Second Street N.W. location and discovered two vehicles parked outside, one of which they knew was Sesler’s. Upon approaching the front door, McDowell said they could hear movement inside, including what sounded to him like the opening of an attic vent that was near the front door.
When finally making contact with Sesler, McDowell said they asked who else was in the residence. The answer they received was that a guy ran out the back door. However, McDowell said the back door he observed was nailed shut and that they had officers outside by the back door. McDowell said no other person was found inside the residence.
Part of the ensuing search of the residence uncovered a coffee canister containing narcotics in the attic, he said.
