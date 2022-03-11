MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County has been chosen to receive $9,981 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county under Phase 39 and $30,849 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs through the American Rescue Plan Act (Phase ARPA-R).
The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide.
The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the county, according to a press release from the United Way of Colquitt County.
The local board determines how funds awarded to Colquitt County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under these phases of the program through an application process.
Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: (1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, (2) be eligible to receive federal funds, (3) have an accounting system, (4) practice nondiscrimination, (5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and (6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.
As decided by the local board, funding will be provided to organizations that provide served meals, food, mass shelter, rent/mortgage assistance, and/or utility assistance. Funding for other shelter (hotel/motel) will also be provided through one organization that the local board has already determined.
Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact the local board administrator, Caroline Horne, at caroline@uwccga.org or by calling (229) 220-7927.
The deadline for completed applications to be received is noon March 18.
