MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Chary’s Nursery & Landscaping located at 324 Eighth St. N.E. in Moultrie, Georgia.
Chary’s Nursery is owned by Juan Pascual. The business is a plant nursery that sells plants, trees, and shrubs as well as offering landscaping, cleaning of beds, delivery of pinestraw, bed planting, laying of sod, as well as spraying.
Their hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
You can reach Chary’s Nursery & Landscaping by calling 229-921-2371 or visit their Facebook page listed as Chary’s Nursery & Landscaping.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is owner Juan Pascual, along with his family, employees, community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
