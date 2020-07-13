MOULTRIE, Ga. -- A police force must be legitimate in the eyes of those they serve and so the only interaction with them shouldn’t just be emergency calls. That’s why Moultrie Police Chief Sean Ladson performs the chief’s walk.
Officially called “Walk and Talk with the Police Chief,” the chief’s walk started in 2018, about a year after Ladson was named interim chief. Thanks to coronavirus, the first walk of 2020 didn’t happen until June 28, when he and other members of the MPD strolled through Northwest Moultrie.
Ladson said officers didn’t learn anything operationally (i.e. any crime to look out for or complaints), but said they learned the MPD has a lot of support from the community.
“A resident from the neighborhood there actually stopped and gave us cold, bottled waters,” he said. “Everybody wanted to talk and engage.”
Ladson said community response has remained the same since first starting out: positive.
“I mean there are times when people say, ‘Hey, let me give you a heads up on something,’ or ‘People run that stop sign there or blow through it,’” Ladson said.
And that’s feedback the MPD will use to follow up on the matter — passing it down to patrol officers so they’re knowledgeable on it or even placing an extra officer in the area.
However, most walks generally have kids on bikes following the path alongside the MPD or neighbors coming out to walk and talk like the event’s title suggests.
Community interaction was the point of the walk, so it always being the result makes the walk a successful venture.
“We want to be out,” Ladson said. “We want to be partners with the community.”
To have these walks is a benefit of Moultrie and one that he feels should be taken advantage of.
“I’m sure there are places where chiefs, especially in bigger cities, can’t get out and walk the streets,” he said. “I have that advantage because it’s a smaller town so yeah, I want to get out, I want to engage.”
Ladson doesn’t just want the community to engage with him while he’s out in the community, but also while he’s away. He gives his business cards out so if anyone needs to reach him, they can.
“The key to legitimacy in the eyes of the community is not only being able to focus on enforcing laws, but also making connections with the community on a day to day basis, and talking to the citizens that you’re protecting,” Ladson said. “Show them that you’re not just riding along in a car.”
The MPD will be hosting these walks once a month with the next being on July 26 covering Northeast Moultrie.
