MOULTRIE, Ga. -- COVID-19 slowed the Hero House to a crawl starting in April, but its director is expecting things to pick up once school starts on Aug. 17. It’ll be a sad reality if it does, she said.
Hero House is the county’s child advocacy center. It relies on mandated reporters — whether it be doctors, nurses, teachers or counselors — to report suspected incidents of child abuse. The pandemic that closed schools and left many people sheltering in place stalled that flow of conversation. Children no longer had an outside observer to speak to.
Director Regina Dismuke believes that school’s start will bring to light a lot of issues children may have experienced since March.
“It’d be great to think that they wouldn’t, that our society and our world would change for the better,” Dismuke said. “I’m trying to be a realistic person at the same time and so, I’m afraid our numbers will go up.”
The Hero House usually expects to have around 20-25 interviews in May, but only had four during the month. June was expected to have 10-15 but only the Hero House only had one.
Dismuke said they are about 25 down from where they’re usually at during this time of year. She doesn’t expect anything to change until September or October, potentially seeing 20-25 interviews.
“I don’t know that we’ll slow down after that, but I guess it’s just according to how long our schools are able to stay open,” she said.
The hope is that everyone can get back to a sense of normalcy, especially children.
As a social society lost in a pandemic, children were unable to meet new people or play with their friends and they lost their routine. They’ve become homebodies with no way out.
“I think that when they get back in school and get back on their routine, I’m just praying that we don’t get back in school and that the virus has a big outbreak,” Dismuke said. “I hope that we’ve all put things in place [where] although we’re socially distancing, we’re able to communicate with others and go back somewhat to what our children know to be a normal life.”
For the Hero House, that isn’t and wasn’t hard. As a 24/7 organization, it never shut down. Social distancing was implemented in the building as only essential workers were called to work.
When families came in for an interview, only those necessary for the interview were allowed in and all parties wore masks.
The same went for law enforcement, district attorney and DFCS officials who came in too. After everyone left, the building was sanitized in attempt to keep it as clean as possible.
“We were still able to make referrals out to our mental health providers within the community,” Dismuke said. “We continue to make referrals out if a medical exam is needed.”
Hero House did have to outsource its children’s medical exams to Thomasville during this time period while the Sexual Assault Nurse Examination Center is being built.
Many child advocacy centers throughout Georgia -- there are 50 serving 159 counties -- have this medical center attached to them. Colquitt County never had this so it will be the first of its kind in the area.
The nurses needed to run the S.A.N.E. Center have already been sent out for training as Dismuke expects to open it within the next couple of months.
“Whatever it is, we will do what we need to do here at the Hero House to make sure that our services reach whatever population we need to reach,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.