Children of the American Revolution

The Thigpen Trail Society of the Children of the American Revolution help to clean the walking trail March 27. Members and their parents collected more than 10 bags of trash in their effort to keep the community clean.

 Submitted photo

MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Thigpen Trail Society of the Children of the American Revolution help to clean the walking trail March 27. Members and their parents collected more than 10 bags of trash in their effort to keep the community clean.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you