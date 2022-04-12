MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Thigpen Trail Society of the Children of the American Revolution help to clean the walking trail March 27. Members and their parents collected more than 10 bags of trash in their effort to keep the community clean.
Children of the American Revolution clean walking trail
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
JACKSONVILLE [mdash] Lona Mae Flowers Thompson, 88, of Midway Park passed away on April 6, 2022. She is survived by her two daughters, Lana Braten (Paul) of Washington State and Elaine Bennett (Thomas) of Charlotte, NC; her son, John Thompson Jr. of the home; 2 grandchildren; and 4 great gra…
Most Popular
Articles
- County announces scrap tire amnesty event
- Special Weather Statement
- Crime reports for April 8, 2022
- Deputies find driver passed out; several charges filed
- Passenger charged with meth during traffic stop
- Tornado warning until 11:45 p.m.
- Crime reports for April 7, 2022
- Crime reports for April 5, 2022
- Crime reports for April 6, 2022
- Troopers dodge vehicle as it runs through checkpoint
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.