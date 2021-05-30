MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Members of Children of the American Revolution along with Mayor Bill McIntosh assisted in the placement of flags at veterans' graves at Westview Cemetery. This was done in preparation for Memorial Day.
The community will celebrate Memorial Day at the annual ceremony, which will be held at 9 a.m. Monday at Cobb Funeral Chapel.
Other Memorial Day events include:
• Citizens are invited to place wreaths, flowers, flags or other tributes at the Eternal Flame War Memorial on the Colquitt County Courthouse Square anytime throughout the day.
• The National Moment of Remembrance is an annual event that asks Americans wherever they are at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day to pause and reflect on the lives of the men and women who died in military service to their country. The Moment was signed into effect by the U.S. Congress in 2000. The Moment is observed by groups across the country including Major League Baseball, NASCAR, NASA and many other groups.
• At 7 p.m. the John Benning Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will present “Taps at Sunset” at the War Memorial at the Courthouse.
“The playing of ‘Taps’ as the sun slips from the sky is such a reverent way to end Memorial Day,” said Nancy Coleman, Commemorative Events chair for DAR.
There will be no program, just the playing of the 21 notes that signify the close of the day.
