MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a virtual ribbon cutting for Chiropractic Solutions located at 803 First Ave. S.E. in Moultrie.
Chiropractic Solutions is owned by Dr. Todd Hanscom. The practice is based out of Thomasville, Georgia, and is a chiropractic office that also specializes in personalized clinical nutrition.
Their hours in Moultrie are from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday of each week.
You can reach Chiropractic Solutions by calling 229-226-3664. You can also visit their Facebook page listed as Chiropractic Solutions or their website at www.yourchiropracticsolutions.com.
To view the virtual ribbon cutting, visit the chamber's Facebook page listed as Moultrie Chamber or see it on the chamber's YouTube channel listed as Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.