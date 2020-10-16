MOULTRIE, Ga. — Seventh Day Slumber, a Christian heavy metal rock band based in Nashville, Tenn., performs Friday evening at the Lewis Hill Amphitheater on the Colquitt County Courthouse Square.
Local organizers billed the event as a Night of Recovery, focusing their efforts on drug abuse rehabilitation and suicide prevention. Tents were manned by local ministries, including CrossRoad Mission, the Yellow Elephant and Celebrate Recovery. Representatives of Mission Moultrie emceed the event.
The event began at 6 p.m., and the band took the stage between 6:30 and 7. It's expected to continue until about 9.
