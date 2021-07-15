MOULTRIE, Ga. — After 21 years of business in Moultrie, the bookshop Christian Books & More will be closing its doors for good near the end of this month.
Owned and operated by Jim Soos since 2000, the bookstore claims to hold the largest inventory of new and used Bibles and inspirational literature in southwestern Georgia. It has also sold new and used books, radio-controlled equipment, art supplies, scrapbooking supplies, books by local authors, and more. All of these items are now on sale, at rates listed below.
The bookshop is closing due to a cancellation of lease, and Soos anticipates Tuesday, July 20, to be the store's final day of business.
Previously located on the square, the store has been at its present location on First Avenue since 2011, when Soos' Books & More merged inventory with a large Christian bookstore.
Like many independent bookstores, Christian Books & More experienced a decline in business after online booksellers such as Amazon rose in popularity. The average number of customers in the store declined from "twenty to twenty-five customers a day" down to three or four, Soos said.
To make up for the loss of revenue, Soos and his staff began selling books and RC equipment online. They also increased their presence on social media and expanded their advertisements in local radio and print.
Though the store closed its doors for a month in early 2020, Soos continued to pay his employees throughout the severest months of the pandemic and offered curbside service as a means of connecting with customers from a safe distance.
Soos moved to Moultrie and opened the original Books & More in 2000 after retiring from a career with Firestone in Albany. Hailing from Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Soos is a lifelong reader who credits his parents for inspiring his love of books. He enjoys reading mystery and espionage novels and was once interviewed by the BBC for a Q&A with author Wilbur Smith. Soos is a member of the Presbyterian Church, the American Legion, and Gideons International, and has also been a board member of the Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Historic Preservation Committee.
For several years Soos has presented the Reader of the Year awards at Okapilco Elementary School. He was given an honorary doctorate by the school in 2002, earning him the title "Dr. Soos.”
Asked about some of his fondest memories connected with running the bookstore, Soos recalls a sold-out signing by local author Terry Turner, penname David Donovan, for the memoir “Murphy Station.”
Soos thanked the people of Moultrie for their many years of support and goodwill. One of his only regrets, he said, is that he didn't move here sooner.
Christian Books & More is located at 1612 First Ave. S.E., across from Ameris Bank and the Farmers Market. It’s open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays; it’s closed Sunday and Monday.
The store is running a clearance sale of 10% off all new books and Bibles, 50% off used books and all other inventory. Check the store's Facebook page for more information or call 229-985-9425.
